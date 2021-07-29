Left Menu

Rowers Arjun and Arvind finish 11th in lightweight double sculls

They had clocked 624.41 to finish last in the six-team semifinal 2.The top three pairs in each of the two semifinals had qualified for the medal round.Arjun and Arvind have, however, produced the best-ever Olympic performance by Indian rowers by reaching the semifinals.While Arjun assumes the role of the bower, Arvind is the teams stroker.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 29-07-2021 08:20 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 08:20 IST
Rowers Arjun and Arvind finish 11th in lightweight double sculls
  • Country:
  • Japan

Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh ended their Tokyo Games campaign in 11th position in the men's lightweight double sculls event, the best ever result for the country in the Olympics here on Thursday.

The Indian pair clocked 6:29.66 to finish fifth in the Final B, which was not a medal round, and end at 11th overall at the Sea Forest Waterway. Ireland, Germany and Italy won the gold, silver and bronze respectively after the Final A race later in the day.

On Wednesday, Arjun and Arvind had failed to qualify for the medal round after finishing sixth and last in the second semifinal. They had clocked 6:24.41 to finish last in the six-team semifinal 2.

The top three pairs in each of the two semifinals had qualified for the medal round.

Arjun and Arvind have, however, produced the best-ever Olympic performance by Indian rowers by reaching the semifinals.

While Arjun assumes the role of the bower, Arvind is the team's stroker. The two had finished fifth in their heats on Saturday.

The event includes two rowers in a scull boat using two oars each.

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021