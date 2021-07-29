Rowers Arjun and Arvind finish 11th in lightweight double sculls

Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh ended their Tokyo Games campaign in 11th position in the men's lightweight double sculls event, the best ever result for the country in the Olympics here on Thursday.

The Indian pair clocked 6:29.66 to finish fifth in the Final B, which was not a medal round, and end at 11th overall at the Sea Forest Waterway. Ireland, Germany and Italy won the gold, silver and bronze respectively after the Final A race later in the day.

On Wednesday, Arjun and Arvind had failed to qualify for the medal round after finishing sixth and last in the second semifinal. They had clocked 6:24.41 to finish last in the six-team semifinal 2.

The top three pairs in each of the two semifinals had qualified for the medal round.

Arjun and Arvind have, however, produced the best-ever Olympic performance by Indian rowers by reaching the semifinals.

While Arjun assumes the role of the bower, Arvind is the team's stroker. The two had finished fifth in their heats on Saturday.

The event includes two rowers in a scull boat using two oars each.