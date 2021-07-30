Left Menu

Motor racing-F1 stewards dismiss Red Bull petition for British GP collision review

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 00:14 IST
Motor racing-F1 stewards dismiss Red Bull petition for British GP collision review
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Formula One stewards on Thursday dismissed Red Bull's petition to review the collision between their championship leading driver Max Verstappen and his Mercedes championship rival Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap of the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton was handed a 10-second time penalty for the incident, that sent Verstappen to hospital for precautionary checks but was still able to win, with Red Bull criticising the sanction as too lenient.

Stewards, however, did not feel the information Red Bull presented at a meeting at the Hungarian Grand Prix to support their petition for a review was relevant or significant enough to merit another look into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Sponge-like Canadian fossils may be earliest sign of animal life and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global
4
Google Cloud opens new region in Melbourne

Google Cloud opens new region in Melbourne

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021