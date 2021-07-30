Olympics-Swimming-Schoenmaker takes gold for South Africa with world record
Tatjana Schoenmaker won the women's 200m breaststroke on Friday in a world record time of 2:18.95 to deliver South Africa's first gold medal of the Tokyo Games. U.S. swimmers Lilly King and Annie Lazor took the silver and bronze medals. King led until the 150m turn when Schoenmaker went in front and then delivered a powerful final length to smash the world record and grab gold.
Tatjana Schoenmaker won the women's 200m breaststroke on Friday in a world record time of 2:18.95 to deliver South Africa's first gold medal of the Tokyo Games.
U.S. swimmers Lilly King and Annie Lazor took the silver and bronze medals. Schoenmaker, who had already claimed silver in the 100m breaststroke on Tuesday, powered to the finish 0.97 seconds ahead of King.
The 24-year-old's victory marked the second African gold medal in the pool following Tunisian Ahmed Hafnaoui's success in the men's 400m freestyle on Sunday. King led until the 150m turn when Schoenmaker went in front and then delivered a powerful final length to smash the world record and grab gold.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tunisian
- King
- U.S.
- South Africa's
- Tatjana Schoenmaker
- African
- Tokyo
ALSO READ
U.S. Senate passes bill to ban all products from China's Xinjiang
Haiti receives U.S.-donated COVID-19 vaccines through COVAX facility
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more
Health News Roundup: U.S. review of Biogen Alzheimer's drug could have been handled better -FDA chief; Most Britons want COVID restrictions to remain - poll and more
Pune College professor held, booked after making sexual advances towards girl student