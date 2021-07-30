Cricket-South Africa confirm white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in September

South Africa have confirmed a white-ball tour of Sri Lanka from Sept. 2-14 in which the teams will contest three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches. It is the shorter format games that will be of most interest to both sides with the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman starting just over a month later.

"Playing against quality opposition in the sub-continent is the best way for our team to prepare for this event and we are grateful to Sri Lanka Cricket for accommodating us during this time of the year where schedules are highly condensed," Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki said in a media release on Friday. Both series will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

