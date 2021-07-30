Left Menu

US mixed relay team reinstated after appeal

USA Track and Field did not give details of the reason for the appeal.The decision could give Allyson Felix a chance to win her record-setting 10th Olympic medal.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 30-07-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 21:55 IST
The U.S. Olympic mixed relay team has been reinstated after originally being disqualified and will compete in Saturday's final.

The team had been DQ'd for what officials said was an illegal pass between Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin.

The U.S. team appealed and was reinstated and placed directly into the final. USA Track and Field did not give details of the reason for the appeal.

The decision could give Allyson Felix a chance to win her record-setting 10th Olympic medal. She is currently tied with Jamaican Merlene Ottey for the most for a female Olympian.

Felix ran for the Americans and won gold when the event made its debut at the world championships two years ago. AP BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

