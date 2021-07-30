US mixed relay team reinstated after appeal
USA Track and Field did not give details of the reason for the appeal.The decision could give Allyson Felix a chance to win her record-setting 10th Olympic medal.
The U.S. Olympic mixed relay team has been reinstated after originally being disqualified and will compete in Saturday's final.
The team had been DQ'd for what officials said was an illegal pass between Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin.
The U.S. team appealed and was reinstated and placed directly into the final. USA Track and Field did not give details of the reason for the appeal.
The decision could give Allyson Felix a chance to win her record-setting 10th Olympic medal. She is currently tied with Jamaican Merlene Ottey for the most for a female Olympian.
Felix ran for the Americans and won gold when the event made its debut at the world championships two years ago. AP BS BS
