Left Menu

Olympics-Hockey-Ireland women take "monumental achievement" home from first Games

I'm devastated our journey has to end now as this group. "I believe we have so much more but yeah, it's tough right now." Ireland needed a win to make it into the knockout stages. Before Tokyo, Ireland had never qualified for the women's Olympics hockey tournament, which was added to the Games schedule in 1980.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 23:27 IST
Olympics-Hockey-Ireland women take "monumental achievement" home from first Games
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Debutants Ireland took an emotional hit on Saturday after exiting the women's hockey tournament at the Tokyo Games following a 2-0 defeat by Britain, despite giving all they had in their five Olympic matches.

"I'm devastated. I'm so proud of the girls and all the effort they put in," said a sobbing goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran. "I can't fault it and I'm proud to pull on the green jersey. I'm devastated our journey has to end now as this group.

"I believe we have so much more but yeah, it's tough right now." Ireland needed a win to make it into the knockout stages.

Before Tokyo, Ireland had never qualified for the women's Olympics hockey tournament, which was added to the Games schedule in 1980. The Green Army had narrowly missed out on qualifying for both the 2012 and 2016 Games.

A disappointed head coach Sean Dancer said the team needed to keep moving forward. "It is what it is," he said.

Veteran Chloe Watkins also said it was hard to take everything in. "We obviously wanted more from this tournament," she said.

"But at the end of the day - hopefully in a few days, a few weeks - we look back and realise what we did. "We're here at the Olympic Games. That's a monumental achievement for us as a nation and as players individually."

McFerran said she did not know what to expect when the team arrives back home. "I haven't even thought that far ahead. I didn't think of finishing this soon," she said with a laugh.

"I know family and friends are going to be super-proud of us. The hockey in Ireland I hope will still be on the bandwagon."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson not liable for Illinois woman's death in talc case; 'War has changed', CDC says, calling for new response to Delta variant and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson not liable for Illinois woman's death...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021