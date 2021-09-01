Left Menu

Rugby-McDermott backs Wallabies to bounce back from All Blacks drubbing

"If there's no edge going into a game against New Zealand we're kidding ourselves," McDermott told reporters on a video call. "To concede 57 points and call ourselves a tier-one nation is quite embarrassing.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 15:34 IST
Rugby-McDermott backs Wallabies to bounce back from All Blacks drubbing

Australia scrum half Tate McDermott said on Wednesday their performance in the 57-22 defeat by New Zealand at Eden Park last month did not befit their status as a tier-one nation. The All Blacks thrashed the Wallabies to secure the Bledisloe Cup, the annual trophy contested by the two nations, for a 19th successive year, with the match also doubling as the teams' first in the Rugby Championship with South Africa and Argentina.

McDermott said Australia did not need extra motivation ahead of Sunday's test in Perth -- which was originally scheduled for Aug. 28 -- as they look to avoid a clean sweep in the best of three series. "If there's no edge going into a game against New Zealand we're kidding ourselves," McDermott told reporters on a video call.

"To concede 57 points and call ourselves a tier-one nation is quite embarrassing. We've looked at ourselves in the mirror. We've reviewed exactly what went wrong. The most frustrating part was it was our gifts letting them back into the game. "We've got to cut that out otherwise we can't expect to compete with them... (The defence) was nowhere near good enough. Coming into this game you'll see a massive emphasis on defence."

Ian Foster's All Blacks will be missing a trio of first-choice players staying home for the births of their children, but McDermott is expecting a tough encounter in Perth. "You know very well who they are probably going to replace them with and it's just as much experience," he said.

"They left behind key players but they've replaced them with three world cup players, gold medallists... Guys like TJ Perenara, like Beauden Barrett, if we are taking them lightly we're kidding ourselves."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021