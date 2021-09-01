Left Menu

Tokyo Paralympics: In all Indian affair, top seed Pramod Bhagat defeats Manoj Sarkar

In an all-Indian affair, top seed Pramod Bhagat defeated Manoj Sarkar in the Group Play Stage - Group A in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics here at the Yoyogi National Stadium Court 3 on Wednesday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 01-09-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 19:26 IST
Pramod Bhagat (Photo/ SAI Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
In an all-Indian affair, top seed Pramod Bhagat defeated Manoj Sarkar in the Group Play Stage - Group A in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics here at the Yoyogi National Stadium Court 3 on Wednesday. Bhagat defeated Sarkar 21-10, 21-23, 21-9. The entire match lasted for 56 minutes.

The top seed Bhagat dominated the first game and he managed to win it comprehensively. However, the second game went back and forth and it was Sarkar who managed to win, sending the match into the third and deciding game. In the third and deciding game, Bhagat raised his game and he managed to win it 21- 9.

Earlier, Japan's Ayako Suzuki defeated India's Palak Kohli in the Group Play Stage -- Group A here at the Yoyogi National Stadium Court 1 in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Wednesday. Top-seed Suzuki defeated Kohli 21-4, 21-7. The entire match lasted for just 19 minutes. The Indian para-shuttler was not able to display her A-game and the Japanese counterpart did not waste any time in brushing aside this challenge.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian mixed team of Palak Kohli and Pramod Bhagat lost to the French duo of Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel by 2-1 at Yoyogi National Stadium -- Court 3 in the doubles SL3-SU5 on Wednesday. The world number two pair of Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel edged the Indian duo in three sets by 21-9, 15-21, 21-19 in the Group Play Stage -- Group B match. The match lasted for 43 minutes. (ANI)

