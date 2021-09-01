ISL: SC East Bengal rope in Jackichand Singh on loan from Mumbai City FC

Wide midfielder Jackichand Singh has put pen to paper for SC East Bengal on a loan deal from Mumbai City FC, the club confirmed on Wednesday. Jackichand, 29, helped Mumbai City FC to their maiden Indian Super League (ISL) title last season playing eight matches for the Islanders since joining them in the January transfer window from Jamshedpur FC. Jackichand appeared in all 12 matches for Jamshedpur.

The Manipur-born footballer has a total of 91 ISL matches under his belt, netting 13 times. The India international previously turned out for East Bengal in 2017. "I am absolutely thrilled to be back at East Bengal. I am thankful to the management for giving me this opportunity to return to this big club. I love the fans here and I can't wait to take the field in red and gold colours," Jackichand said.

Jackichand was first seen for Royal Wahingdoh in 2009 as he played a pivotal role in the club gaining promotion to the I-League for the 2014-15 season. He then moved to FC Pune City in 2015 and turned out for the Stallions nine times, scoring once.

Jackichand jumped ship to Mumbai City FC for the 2016 campaign, making eight appearances in his first spell under then-head coach Alexandre Guimares. He also plied his trade for Kerala Blasters FC in the 2017-18 season before switching allegiances to FC Goa, helping the team reach the final of ISL 2018-19 season, also winning the Super Cup.

SC East Bengal, coached by Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, took part in their maiden ISL campaign last time, finishing in ninth place. (ANI)

