HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Saturday (times in GMT): 1510 PLAY UNDERWAY Sixth seed and 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu began her third-round match against Belgian Greet Minnen in Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 04-09-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 20:42 IST
  Country:
  United States

Sixth seed and 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu began her third-round match against Belgian Greet Minnen in Louis Armstrong Stadium. The first match in Arthur Ashe Stadium features 10th seed Petra Kvitova taking on Maria Sakkari. Men's top seed Novak Djokovic faces Kei Nishikori of Japan later in the day session.

(Compiled by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

