Day 3 SCOREBOARD

Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the fourth Test between India and England.

Scoreboard India 1st Innings 191 England 1st Innings 290 India 2nd Innings Rohit Sharma c Woakes b Ollie Robinson 127 KL Rahul c Bairstow b James Anderson 46 Cheteshwar Pujara c Moeen b Ollie Robinson Virat Kohli batting 22 Ravindra Jadeja batting 9 Extras (nb-2, lb 3) 5 Total (For 3 wkts, 92 Overs) 270 Fall of wickets: 1-83, 2-236, 3-237 Bowling: James Anderson 23-8-49-1, Ollie Robinson 21-4-67-2, Chris Woakes 19-5-43-0, Craig Overton 10-0-38-0, Moeen Ali 15-0-63-0, Joe Root 4-1-7-0.

