Day 3 SCOREBOARD
- United Kingdom
Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the fourth Test between India and England.
Scoreboard India 1st Innings 191 England 1st Innings 290 India 2nd Innings Rohit Sharma c Woakes b Ollie Robinson 127 KL Rahul c Bairstow b James Anderson 46 Cheteshwar Pujara c Moeen b Ollie Robinson Virat Kohli batting 22 Ravindra Jadeja batting 9 Extras (nb-2, lb 3) 5 Total (For 3 wkts, 92 Overs) 270 Fall of wickets: 1-83, 2-236, 3-237 Bowling: James Anderson 23-8-49-1, Ollie Robinson 21-4-67-2, Chris Woakes 19-5-43-0, Craig Overton 10-0-38-0, Moeen Ali 15-0-63-0, Joe Root 4-1-7-0.
