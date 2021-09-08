Motor racing-Albon to join Latifi at Williams F1 team in 2022
Thailand's Alex Albon will return to Formula One next season as a Williams driver alongside Canadian Nicholas Latifi, the British-based team announced on Wednesday.
Albon, 25, has been competing in German Touring Cars (DTM) after being dropped by Red Bull Racing at the end of the 2020 campaign.
