Left Menu

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of New Zealand series

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the New Zealand series. Nawaz has been quarantined as per the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) COVID-19 protocols.

ANI | Rawalpindi | Updated: 09-09-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 21:03 IST
Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of New Zealand series
Mohammad Nawaz (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the New Zealand series. Nawaz has been quarantined as per the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) COVID-19 protocols. New Zealand will lock horns with Pakistan in three-match ODI series from September 17 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

PCB said the left-arm spinner had tested positive during the second round of testing, which was done on arrival in Islamabad on Wednesday. "Mohammad Nawaz has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been quarantined as per the PCB Covid-19 Protocols," PCB said in a statement.

All other squad members of Pakistan have tested negative and the national side will hold a training session as scheduled on Friday at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. The New Zealand side will arrive in Islamabad on Saturday for three ODIs and five T20Is, which will be played from September 17 to October 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021