All three ended at 18-under Horschel already has a World Golf Championships title under his belt this season and this victory moves him up to second on the Race to Dubai Rankings in Partnership with Rolex.

PTI | Wentworth | Updated: 13-09-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 13:07 IST
In-form Shubhankar fires 66 to grab top-10 finish at high-profile BMW PGA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma fired a six-under 66, his best of the week, to finish Tied-ninth at the 2021 BMW PGA Championship, here.

After finishing the third round with four birdies in a row, Sharma had seven birdies against a sole bogey on Par-4 11th. He birdied the fourth, sixth, 10th, 12th, 13th, 16th, and 18th.

Sharma rose 26th places on the Race to Dubai rankings to 78th and is closer to his first goal of Top-60.

In his five starts, Sharma has had two Top-10s (T-9 and Cazoo and BMW PGA), two other Top-20s (T-16 at Hero Open and T-12 at Italian), and has had just three over par rounds in 20.

American Billy Horschel made a stunning closing birdie to fulfill one of his great golfing ambitions and won his first Rolex Series title at the 2021 BMW PGA Championship.

The American watched the event on television as a child and fell in love with Wentworth Golf Club when he finished in the top five on his debut two years ago.

The 34-year-old said he would rank a win at the prestigious event alongside a victory at The PLAYERS Championship, and he carded a closing 65 to finish at 19 under and beat Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat, home favorite Laurie Canter and Welshman Jamie Donaldson by one shot.

Kiradech, who dropped a late bogey on Par-5 17th and failed to birdie the Par-5 18th, finished in a tie for second with Donaldson (66) and Canter (67). All three ended at 18-under) Horschel already has a World Golf Championships title under his belt this season and this victory moves him up to second on the Race to Dubai Rankings in Partnership with Rolex. He became the first American to win a Rolex Series event and just the second to win the BMW PGA Championship after the great Arnold Palmer in 1975.

South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout finished at 17 under, a shot clear of England's Andrew Johnston and Justin Rose and Italian Francesco Laporta.

In the race for an automatic place in Padraig Harrington's Ryder Cup team, a closing 72 was enough to see Bernd Wiesberger edge out Shane Lowry and join Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Paul Casey, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Lee Westwood as the qualifiers.

