Left Menu

Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander join Pakistan's coaching staff ahead of ICC T20 WC

Former Australia batsman Matthew Hayden and former South Africa seamer Vernon Philander have joined Pakistan's coaching staff ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-09-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 16:22 IST
Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander join Pakistan's coaching staff ahead of ICC T20 WC
Former Australia batsman Matthew Hayden (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Former Australia batsman Matthew Hayden and former South Africa seamer Vernon Philander have joined Pakistan's coaching staff ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE. The newly-elected PCB chairman Ramiz Raja on Monday announced that the duo has been appointed as Pakistan's men's cricket team coaches. Ramiz cited the aggression and quality of the players as defining reasons for their hiring.

"Matthew Hayden is Australian, and has experience of winning World Cups and was a great player himself," Ramiz said, as per espncricinfo.com. "It might be very beneficial to have an Australian occupying the dressing room. And Pakistan, of course, can win the World Cup, they just need to improve their performances an extra 10 per cent. Vernon Philander I know very well, and he understands bowling, and has a great record against Australia." It was not immediately clear what specific roles the two former cricketers would play in the Pakistan team. Ramiz did also confirm that there would be a head coach appointed alongside them, but did not yet reveal the identity.

Earlier, former Pakistan skipper and 1992 World Cup-winning player Ramiz Raja was elected unanimously and unopposed as the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) 36th Chairman for a three-year term. Ramiz Raja was elected in a Special Meeting presided over by the PCB election commissioner, Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed. Ramiz Raja, along with Asad Ali Khan, was nominated by the PCB Patron, Prime Minister Imran Khan, on the PCB Board of Governors on August 27 for a three-year term, where they joined Aasim Wajid Jawad, Alia Zafar, Arif Saeed, Javed Kurieshi (all independent members) and Wasim Khan (PCB Chief Executive). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021