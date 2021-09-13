Left Menu

Soccer-Barcelona to face Arsenal, Lyon draw Bayern in women's Champions League

Real Madrid, previously known as CD Tacon, are competing in the tournament for the first time under their new name and will take on French champions Paris St Germain, Breidablik and Kharkiv. The group stage matches are scheduled to take place from Oct. 5-6 to Dec. 15-16, with the final to be played in Turin on May 22.

13-09-2021
Reigning champions Barcelona will face Arsenal in the women's Champions League's first ever group stage this season after being drawn in Group C along with tournament debutants Hoffenheim and HB Koge on Monday. Olympique Lyonnais, the most successful team in the competition's history with seven titles, are in Group D with German champions Bayern Munich, Benfica and BK Hacken.

Last season's runners-up Chelsea have been drawn with VfL Wolfsburg -- who they beat in last season's quarter-final -- and Serie A winners Juventus, along with Swiss champions Servette in Group A. Real Madrid, previously known as CD Tacon, are competing in the tournament for the first time under their new name and will take on French champions Paris St Germain, Breidablik and Kharkiv.

The group stage matches are scheduled to take place from Oct. 5-6 to Dec. 15-16, with the final to be played in Turin on May 22. Following is the draw for the Women's Champions League group stage:

GROUP A: Chelsea, Wolfsburg, Juventus, Servette GROUP B: Paris St Germain, Breidablik, Real Madrid, Kharkiv

GROUP C: Barcelona, Arsenal, Hoffenheim, HB Koge GROUP D: Bayern Munich, Lyon, BK Hacken, Benfica

