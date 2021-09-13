Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea trying to identify fan who aimed sectarian abuse at Villa's McGinn

Chelsea have condemned sectarian abuse directed at Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn during Saturday's Premier League game at Stamford Bridge and said they will take the "strongest possible action" against the supporter involved. "The club is working to identify the person involved and will take the strongest possible action against them." Aston Villa praised Chelsea for taking "swift and decisive action" by launching an investigation into the incident.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-09-2021 23:46 IST
Chelsea have condemned sectarian abuse directed at Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn during Saturday's Premier League game at Stamford Bridge and said they will take the "strongest possible action" against the supporter involved. The west London club said they were aware of a video circulating on social media in which a supporter could be heard using abusive language towards the Scotland international as he was taking a corner in front of Chelsea fans.

"Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour totally unacceptable and we condemn the language used," the club said in a statement https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2021/09/13/club-statement on Monday. "The club is working to identify the person involved and will take the strongest possible action against them."

Aston Villa praised Chelsea for taking "swift and decisive action" by launching an investigation into the incident. "Both Clubs have zero tolerance for the scourge of discrimination in any form when it occurs in our stadia," Villa said in a statement https://www.avfc.co.uk/news/2021/september/Club-Statement.

Chelsea won 3-0 to move into second spot, level on 10 points with leaders Manchester United and third-placed Liverpool.

