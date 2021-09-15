Soccer-Tudor replaces Di Francesco at Verona as Cagliari sack Semplici

Hellas Verona appointed Igor Tudor as their new coach on Tuesday after sacking Eusebio Di Francesco, while Cagliari coach Leonardo Semplici was also dismissed.

Former Udinese coach Tudor has signed a deal until the end of the season at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi. He arrives at the club after spending last season as an assistant to Andrea Pirlo at Juventus, winning the Coppa Italia and Italian Super Cup.

Cagliari and Verona both began the new campaign in poor form, with the Sardinian side picking up one point and Hellas yet to register any after three rounds of action. Verona were first to act, as a note on the club's website confirmed Di Francesco had been "relieved of his duties as first team coach" following Monday night's 1-0 defeat in Bologna.

The result left the 19th-placed side with three defeats from three under the former AS Roma coach, who succeeded Ivan Juric in the summer after they finished 10th last season. Cagliari followed suit later on Tuesday by announcing that Semplici and his staff had been dismissed, while thanking them for their "utmost professionalism".

Semplici was appointed in February, replacing the sacked Di Francesco, and guided them to safety and 16th place. However, a 2-2 draw with Spezia on the opening day of the season was followed by a 4-1 thrashing at AC Milan, and the final straw came when Semplici's side surrendered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at home to Genoa on Sunday.

