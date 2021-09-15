Left Menu

Soccer-Tudor replaces Di Francesco at Verona as Cagliari sack Semplici

Hellas Verona appointed Igor Tudor as their new coach on Tuesday after sacking Eusebio Di Francesco, while Cagliari coach Leonardo Semplici was also dismissed. Former Udinese coach Tudor has signed a deal until the end of the season at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2021 01:31 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 01:31 IST
Soccer-Tudor replaces Di Francesco at Verona as Cagliari sack Semplici

Hellas Verona appointed Igor Tudor as their new coach on Tuesday after sacking Eusebio Di Francesco, while Cagliari coach Leonardo Semplici was also dismissed.

Former Udinese coach Tudor has signed a deal until the end of the season at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi. He arrives at the club after spending last season as an assistant to Andrea Pirlo at Juventus, winning the Coppa Italia and Italian Super Cup.

Cagliari and Verona both began the new campaign in poor form, with the Sardinian side picking up one point and Hellas yet to register any after three rounds of action. Verona were first to act, as a note on the club's website confirmed Di Francesco had been "relieved of his duties as first team coach" following Monday night's 1-0 defeat in Bologna.

The result left the 19th-placed side with three defeats from three under the former AS Roma coach, who succeeded Ivan Juric in the summer after they finished 10th last season. Cagliari followed suit later on Tuesday by announcing that Semplici and his staff had been dismissed, while thanking them for their "utmost professionalism".

Semplici was appointed in February, replacing the sacked Di Francesco, and guided them to safety and 16th place. However, a 2-2 draw with Spezia on the opening day of the season was followed by a 4-1 thrashing at AC Milan, and the final straw came when Semplici's side surrendered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at home to Genoa on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global
4
Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021