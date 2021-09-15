Left Menu

IPL 2021: Kulwant Khejroliya replaces injured Manimaran Siddharth in Delhi Capitals squad

Delhi Capitals on Wednesday announced that left-arm orthodox bowler Manimaran Siddharth has been ruled out of the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 due to an injury. The 23-year-old incurred a quadriceps strain during training in Dubai. Left-arm pacer Kulwant Khejroliya has been named as Siddharth's replacement for the remainder of the season.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 15-09-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 19:51 IST
IPL 2021: Kulwant Khejroliya replaces injured Manimaran Siddharth in Delhi Capitals squad
Delhi Capitals logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Delhi Capitals on Wednesday announced that left-arm orthodox bowler Manimaran Siddharth has been ruled out of the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 due to an injury. The 23-year-old incurred a quadriceps strain during training in Dubai. Left-arm pacer Kulwant Khejroliya has been named as Siddharth's replacement for the remainder of the season. Khejroliya, who is already part of the Delhi Capitals team bio-bubble as a net bowler, has taken 17 wickets in 15 T20 matches at an average of 23.29. The 29-year-old represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2018 and IPL 2019 seasons, taking 3 wickets in 5 IPL matches.

The Delhi Capitals support staff is currently looking at Manimaran Siddharth's rehabilitation programme in Dubai. He will be heading back to India in a few days where he will continue to undergo rehabilitation. Earlier in the day, Delhi Capitals' South African fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje and Ben Dwarshuis from Australia arrived at the team hotel in Dubai.

All players were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival. Dwarshuis will be in quarantine for 6 days while the South African players have entered the Delhi Capitals bio-bubble directly from the bio-bubble set up for the recently-concluded ODI and T20I series in Sri Lanka. The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021