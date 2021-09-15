Sports News Roundup: Djokovic marches on as 'Big Three' era draws to a close; Barty's WTA Finals title defence in doubt, says coach and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Sandgren hit in groin, defaults after striking line judge with ball

Tennys Sandgren was defaulted from a tournament on Tuesday when the American accidentally struck a line judge with a ball after himself being hit in the groin. Sandgren, ranked 103rd in the world and top seed at the ATP Challenger event in Cary, North Carolina, doubled over after being struck by a ball bounced to him by a ball boy as he prepared to serve in the second game of the match against Christopher Eubanks.

Di Grassi stays in Formula E with Venturi after Audi exit

The Venturi Formula E team announced on Wednesday the arrival of Brazilian Lucas di Grassi, winner of the electric series' first race and one of only two drivers to have competed in every season since the start in 2014, from departed Audi. The 2016-17 Formula E champion, a former Virgin Racing Formula One driver, will partner last season's runner-up Edoardo Mortara.

U.S. Open victory yet to sink in, says Raducanu

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu said on Wednesday that her sensational win at Flushing Meadows had yet to sink in and that the 18 months she took off from the sport provided her with the "hunger" to prevail in New York. The 18-year-old Briton stunned the tennis world by defeating Canada's Leylah Fernandez in straight sets on Saturday to become the first qualifier to capture a Grand Slam title.

Djokovic marches on as 'Big Three' era draws to a close

Novak Djokovic's single-minded drive towards greatness makes it almost unthinkable that he would rest before owning every tennis record in the book, but some are questioning whether his hunger will survive the departure of his two main rivals. The Serbian came within one win of a 21st Grand Slam title last week that would have moved him clear of a tie with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal and also made him the only man in 52 years to claim all four major titles in the same year.

The micro-economy spinning around Messi's Paris adventure

For Paris photographer Olivier Sanchez, there is only one story in town: the new life of Lionel Messi. Newspapers and magazines around the world harangue his Crystal Pictures agency for images of the Argentine footballer, his wife and children settling into the French capital a month after arriving.

Barty's WTA Finals title defence in doubt, says coach

World number one Ash Barty might not defend her title at the season-ending WTA Finals in Mexico because of the "ridiculous" playing conditions at the venue and the timing of the tournament, her coach Craig Tyzzer said. The WTA Finals, contested by the world's top eight singles players and eight doubles teams, were moved to Guadalajara from Shenzhen this week due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will begin on Nov. 8.

Doping-WADA to review cannabis ban for athletes

An advisory group to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will review whether cannabis should remain a banned substance, a move that comes after American track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson missed the Tokyo Games after testing positive for it.

The scientific review will be initiated next year, WADA said on Tuesday. Cannabis is currently prohibited in competition and will continue to be in 2022, it added.

Tennis-US Open women's final draws bigger audience than men's decider on ESPN

The U.S. Open women's final between Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez attracted a bigger audience on ESPN than the men's clash featuring calendar year Grand Slam-chasing Novak Djokovic and Russia's Daniil Medvedev, the U.S. sports channel said. The Saturday broadcast of the women's final peaked at 3.4 million viewers while the men's final, which saw Medvedev win his first major title, had a peak of 2.7 million the following day, ESPN said.

Gymnasts demand justice in botched sex abuse probe as FBI fires one agent

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney on Wednesday told U.S. lawmakers she feels betrayed by FBI agents, after they failed to investigate former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, despite her telling them he had sexually abused her. FBI Director Chris Wray told the Senate panel that the actions of the agents who botched the investigation are inexcusable, and he announced that one of the agents "no longer works for the bureau in any capacity."

Golf - Stenson named fifth and final vice captain for Europe's Ryder Cup team

Sweden's Henrik Stenson will be the fifth and final vice captain for Team Europe at next week's Ryder Cup, captain Padraig Harrington said on Wednesday. The 2016 Open champion has played in the Ryder Cup, a biennial team competition between the United States and Europe, five times and won on three occasions. He will feature as part of the backroom team for the first time.

(With inputs from agencies.)