Soccer-Messi's Paris St Germain disappoint in Brugge draw

Lionel Messi failed to provide Paris St Germain with any sparkle as the Ligue 1 team's potent attacking trio lacked inspiration in a disappointing 1-1 draw at Club Brugge in their Champions League opener on Wednesday. Making his first start for the French team, the Argentine forward hit the woodwork but was otherwise far from his brilliant best alongside the hugely disappointing Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, who set up Ander Herrera for PSG's first-half opener before being replaced injured after the break.

Athletics-Salazar's four-year ban upheld by CAS - reports

American Alberto Salazar, who has coached some of the world's top long-distance runners, had his four-year suspension upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), British media reported on Wednesday. The 63-year-old Salazar, who guided Britain's Mo Farah to Olympic titles, received the ban in 2019 from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for "orchestrating and facilitating" doping as head coach of the Nike Oregon Project, an elite camp designed primarily to develop U.S. endurance athletes.

Djokovic marches on as 'Big Three' era draws to a close

Novak Djokovic's single-minded drive towards greatness makes it almost unthinkable that he would rest before owning every tennis record in the book, but some are questioning whether his hunger will survive the departure of his two main rivals. The Serbian came within one win of a 21st Grand Slam title last week that would have moved him clear of a tie with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal and also made him the only man in 52 years to claim all four major titles in the same year.

Athletics-Venezuela's Rojas targets 16-metre triple jump

Yulimar Rojas, the Olympic triple jump champion and world record holder, has set her sights on breaching the 16-metre mark. Venezuelan Rojas jumped 15.67 meters at the Tokyo Olympics and smashed the world record for the women's triple jump on her last attempt in the final, after she had already secured the gold medal.

The micro-economy spinning around Messi's Paris adventure

For Paris photographer Olivier Sanchez, there is only one story in town: the new life of Lionel Messi. Newspapers and magazines around the world harangue his Crystal Pictures agency for images of the Argentine footballer, his wife and children settling into the French capital a month after arriving.

Barty's WTA Finals title defence in doubt, says coach

World number one Ash Barty might not defend her title at the season-ending WTA Finals in Mexico because of the "ridiculous" playing conditions at the venue and the timing of the tournament, her coach Craig Tyzzer said. The WTA Finals, contested by the world's top eight singles players and eight doubles teams, were moved to Guadalajara from Shenzhen this week due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will begin on Nov. 8.

Soccer-FIFPRO chief warns of 'breaking point' over biennial World Cup

The head of global soccer players' union FIFPRO criticised FIFA's lack of consultation with stakeholders before proposing its biennial World Cup plan, saying it raised serious concerns by adding more pressure to the international calendar. World soccer's ruling body announced a feasibility study on holding the men's and women's World Cups every two years instead of four -- a proposal which has been met with strong opposition from European governing body UEFA and South America's CONMEBOL.

Doping-WADA to review cannabis ban for athletes

An advisory group to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will review whether cannabis should remain a banned substance, a move that comes after American track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson missed the Tokyo Games after testing positive for it.

The scientific review will be initiated next year, WADA said on Tuesday. Cannabis is currently prohibited in competition and will continue to be in 2022, it added.

Soccer-USWNTPA calls U.S. Soccer's contract proposal a 'PR stunt'

The United States Women's National Team Players Association (USWNTPA) on Wednesday labelled the U.S. Soccer Federation's offer of identical contract proposals for both the men's and women's teams as a nothing more than a publicity stunt. The U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) announced its offer on Tuesday as part of an effort it said was to align the women's and men's national teams under one collective bargaining agreement.

Simone Biles condemns U.S. Olympic Committee, FBI for sex-abuse crisis

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles held back tears on Wednesday, as she told lawmakers how the FBI and U.S. gymnastic and Olympic officials failed to stop the sexual abuse that she and hundreds of other athletes suffered from former doctor Larry Nassar. "To be clear, I blame Larry Nassar and I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse," she said before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee alongside fellow gymnasts McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols.

