PTI | Milan | Updated: 16-09-2021 09:54 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 09:51 IST
We got carried away by our own football: Klopp on coming from behind to beat AC Milan
Image Credit: Flickr
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits his side ''lost the plot'' in a thrilling Champions League opener against AC Milan but he was happy with the 3-2 victory.

The hosts looked like they would cruise to victory when they were awarded a 14th-minute penalty which would have added to Trent Alexander-Arnold's shot which deflected in off Fikayo Tomori.

But Mohamed Salah missed from the spot for the first time in 18 attempts, dating back to Huddersfield in October 2017, and Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz scored within two minutes of each other just before half-time.

Jordan Henderson capped Liverpool's second-half comeback with a brilliantly controlled finish to clinch a 3-2 win over AC Milan.

The Liverpool manager was surprised at the lack of summer interest in Divock Origi when he answered a question about why the Belgian has not featured for his side much of late.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

