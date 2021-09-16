Left Menu

Cricket-Injured Blundell out of New Zealand's ODI series in Pakistan

All-rounder Daryl Mitchell, who was initially picked for the subsequent Twenty20 series against Pakistan, will join the one-day squad ahead of the second match after completing his mandatory isolation. "Obviously everyone is gutted for Tom, he's a quality player with a diverse skill-set," stand-in coach Glenn Pocknall said in a team statement on Thursday.

Reuters | Lahore | Updated: 16-09-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 10:20 IST
Cricket-Injured Blundell out of New Zealand's ODI series in Pakistan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Blundell will miss the one-day series against Pakistan due to a left quad strain, the tourists said ahead of Friday's series opener in Rawalpindi. All-rounder Daryl Mitchell, who was initially picked for the subsequent Twenty20 series against Pakistan, will join the one-day squad ahead of the second match after completing his mandatory isolation.

"Obviously everyone is gutted for Tom, he's a quality player with a diverse skill-set," stand-in coach Glenn Pocknall said in a team statement on Thursday. "He'll remain with the squad and we're hopeful he'll be available again for the T20I series.

"With Tom out, we do lose our first choice back-up wicket-keeping option. "However, there are several guys in the squad with keeping experience and we'll ensure they do the necessary work at training to be up to speed if called upon."

Pocknall and Shane Jurgensen will split coaching duties in Pakistan as regular coach Gary Stead stayed back in New Zealand. Blundell sustained the injury during their 3-2 Twenty20 series defeat in Bangladesh.

"The injury is not quite where we want it so we think it’s best for him to concentrate on his rehab given the big summer of cricket ahead," physio Nishil Shah said. New Zealand will play three one-dayers against Pakistan before moving to Lahore for a five-match Twenty20 series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021