Sports News Roundup: Cardinals rally past Padres, widen wild-card lead; Bagnaia holds off Quartararo to win in San Marino and more

Golf-Swede Broberg hangs on to win KLM Open

Sweden's Kristoffer Broberg held on for a three-shot victory at the KLM Open on Sunday after shooting a level-par 72 in the final round at the Bernardus Golf Course in Cromvoirt, Netherlands. Broberg's victory had looked like a formality after he began the day eight shots clear of the field but the 35-year-old struggled for rhythm, making bogeys on the third, 12th and the 14th holes to finish 23-under for the tournament.

Cycling-Ganna breaks Belgian hearts to retain time trial title

Filippo Ganna broke Belgian hearts at the road cycling world championships in Flanders as he retained his individual time trial title by beating local favourite Wout van Aert on Sunday. The Italian lagged behind Van Aert at both intermediate checks but he managed his effort better on the pancake-flat 43km course to clock 47 minutes 47 seconds.

MLB roundup: Cardinals rally past Padres, widen wild-card lead

Tyler O'Neill hit a two-run homer to rally the St. Louis Cardinals past the visiting San Diego Padres 3-2 Saturday for their seventh straight victory. O'Neill's eighth-inning blast off reliever Emilio Pagan (4-2) erased San Diego's 2-1 lead. The Cardinals pushed their lead over the Cincinnati Reds to two games and over the Padres to 2 1/2 games in the race for the second National League wild-card slot.

Rugby-Flyhalf Carreras can be proud of Pumas performance, says coach Ledesma

Argentina coach Mario Ledesma praised the performance of Santiago Carreras after the 23-year-old excelled for the Pumas in his new role as flyhalf against New Zealand in their Rugby Championship clash in Brisbane on Saturday. Carreras was shifted from fullback following an injury to Nicolas Sanchez in last week's meeting with the All Blacks, and he did not disappoint despite Argentina slipping to a second successive loss against Ian Foster's team.

Triathlon-World sprint and relay championships in Bermuda cancelled due to COVID

This year's World Triathlon sprint and relay Championships have been called off due to a surge in COVID-19 infections in Bermuda, organisers said on Sunday. The event was scheduled for Oct. 15-17 in Bermuda, where COVID-19 cases are at their peak. The Atlantic island has recorded 4,218 COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths since the pandemic began, according to a Reuters tally https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/countries-and-territories/bermuda.

Cricket-NZ players reach Dubai after 'credible threat' derailed Pakistan tour

New Zealand was warned of a "specific, credible threat" against its team, the country's cricket board said on Sunday, elaborating on the rationale for abruptly abandoning the tour of Pakistan as the squad reached Dubai. New Zealand had pulled out of the limited-overs tour on the day of the opening fixture in Rawalpindi on Friday citing a New Zealand government security alert.

Motorcycling-Bagnaia holds off Quartararo to win in San Marino

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia survived a late charge from world championship leader Fabio Quartararo to win the San Marino Grand Prix on Sunday and claim a second straight MotoGP victory.

Pole-sitter Bagnaia led by 2.7 seconds at one stage before Quartararo closed the gap in the final laps, cutting the Italian's advantage to two-tenths of a second.

Cricket-Former NZ all-rounder Cairns faces 'long road to recovery' after spinal stroke

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns said he faces a "long road to recovery" after a spinal stroke that left his legs paralysed following emergency heart surgery last month.

Cairns, 51, initially underwent surgery in Canberra for an aortic dissection before being moved to Sydney for further treatment.

Soccer-Pele continues recovery, undergoes physiotherapy in hospital

Soccer legend Pele continues to recover from colon surgery, with his family posting a video of the 80-year-old Brazilian smiling while undergoing physiotherapy in his Sao Paulo hospital room. The former Santos, Brazil and New York Cosmos player had a tumor removed on Sept. 4 and has been in and out of the intensive care unit at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo in the days since.

Soccer-Atletico Mineiro win again to stay top in Brazil

Diego Costa and Hulk scored shortly before half time and Eduardo Vargas added a late penalty to give Atletico Mineiro a 3-0 win over Sport on Saturday and extend their lead at the top of Brazil's Serie A to seven points. Costa, the former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker, headed home the first in 35 minutes and then 10 minutes later Hulk found space in the box to score with a left-foot shot.

