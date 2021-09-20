Left Menu

Cricket-England call off Pakistan tour after New Zealand security scare

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 21:17 IST
NewsEngland have withdrawn both the men's and women's teams from next month's tour of Pakistan, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Monday, three days after New Zealand abandoned their tour https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/new-zealand-unilaterally-suspends-odi-series-pakistan-after-security-alert-2021-09-17 of the country amid security concerns.

The England men and women's teams were each scheduled to play two Twenty20 international matches on Oct. 13 and 14 in Rawalpindi, with the women's side due to stay on for a three-match one-day international series from Oct. 17-21.

