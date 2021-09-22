Sports News Roundup: Britain's Konta pulls out of two events due to groin injury; Everything stacked against Europe, says Poulter and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-MCC changes 'batsman' to 'batter' in Laws of Cricket

The term 'batsman' has been amended to the gender-neutral term 'batter' in the Laws of Cricket to stress the importance of the women's game, the Marylebone Cricket Club said on Wednesday. England beat India in the 2017 women's World Cup final in front of a capacity crowd at Lord's while the women's World Twenty20 final between Australia and India last year attracted more than 80,000 to the Melbourne Cricket Ground in increasing signs of popularity of the women's game.

Pakistan minister says threat to NZ cricket team originated in India

A threat to New Zealand's cricket team that prompted them to call off a tour of Pakistan came in an email that originated in India, Pakistan's information Minister said on Wednesday. New Zealand's cricket squad arrived home on Wednesday after abandoning their tour of Pakistan last week citing a security threat. New Zealand Cricket said they were aware of a "specific and credible" threat but did not give details.

Tennis-Confident Murray aiming higher after tweaking service action

After making adjustments to his service motion, former world number one Andy Murray is confident that his game is on an upward trajectory and he can compete against top players again after struggling with injuries in the past few years. The 34-year-old Briton, who had hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019, has not been able to reprise the consistent form that helped him win three major titles and two Olympic singles gold in London 2012 and four years later in Rio de Janeiro.

Golf-Everything stacked against Europe, says Poulter

Europe's Ryder Cup stalwart Ian Poulter said everything will be stacked against the holders when the eagerly-anticipated duel with the United States begins at Whistling Straights on Friday. The 43rd edition of the event, postponed from last year, will have Europe seeking to maintain their recent domination, having won four of the last five Ryder Cups.

Tennis-Britain's Konta pulls out of two events due to groin injury

Britain's Johanna Konta has pulled out of upcoming WTA events in Chicago and Indian Wells because of the groin injury that also forced her to skip the U.S. Open, British media reported. Konta withdrew from Wimbledon in June, a day before the Grand Slam got underway, when a member of her team tested positive for COVID-19. She also missed the Tokyo Olympics after contracting the virus.

NFL-Broncos linebacker Chubb to have ankle surgery

Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb will have arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle on Wednesday to remove a bone spur he has been managing for the past three weeks, the National Football League (NFL) team said. Chubb, who missed his team's Week 1 clash with New York Giants, left their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday late in the second quarter.

MLB roundup: Giants slip by Padres to keep NL West lead

LaMonte Wade Jr. dumped a tiebreaking single into left-center field with one out in the ninth inning Tuesday night, delivering the visiting San Francisco Giants a 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres. The win kept the Giants a game ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

Can you 'own' a goal? Collectible NFTs rolling into elite soccer

It might have seemed a long shot a year ago when a company built a digital platform for basketball fans to buy and trade video highlights of NBA games that they could probably watch for free online. It was more bewildering when some clips changed hands for tens, or even hundreds, of thousands of dollars.

Tennis-Former world number one Halep splits with coach Cahill

Former world number one Simona Halep and coach Darren Cahill have parted ways after working together for six years, the Romanian player said on Wednesday. The 29-year-old won her first Grand Slam -- the 2018 French Open -- under the guidance of Cahill before the Australian left her team at the end of that season to spend more time with family. The two reunited ahead of the 2019 WTA Finals.

Golf-Olympic gold medal has no place at Ryder Cup, says Schauffele

Olympic champion Xander Schauffele did not bring his gold medal from the Tokyo Games to the Ryder Cup, suggesting something won in an individual event has no place at a team competition. The American Ryder Cup rookie, whose triumph at the Olympics in August marked the biggest win of his career, felt his medal would distract from the task at hand.

