Soccer-Dundee's Griffiths charged by police for kicking smoke bomb into stands

Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths has been charged by Police Scotland after kicking a smoke bomb into the away end housing St Johnstone fans after it was thrown onto the pitch during Wednesday's Scottish League Cup quarter-final loss at Dens Park. "A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal." Dundee lost the game 2-0 and Griffiths apologised for his actions on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 20:26 IST
Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths has been charged by Police Scotland after kicking a smoke bomb into the away end housing St Johnstone fans after it was thrown onto the pitch during Wednesday's Scottish League Cup quarter-final loss at Dens Park. Griffiths, on loan from Celtic, was seen kicking the blue smoke bomb, which had landed on the goal line, deep into the stand behind the goal which was filled with chanting away fans.

"Police Scotland can confirm that a 31-year-old man has been charged in relation to culpable and reckless conduct, following an incident at Dens Park, Dundee, on Wednesday 22 September," a spokesperson told British media. "A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

Dundee lost the game 2-0 and Griffiths apologised for his actions on Thursday. "It was regrettable that the pyrotechnic ended up back in the stand as my intention was just to remove it from the pitch," Griffiths said.

"Having just lost a goal, I was eager to get the match restarted as quickly as possible and I would like to apologise for any distress caused by this action."

