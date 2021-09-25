Left Menu

Motorcycling-Fifteen-year-old Vinales dies after Superbike crash in Jerez

The race was 11 laps old when Spaniard Vinales crashed along with three other riders at turn two, forcing the director to red flag the race. "After a serious incident during WorldSSP300 Race 1, Dean Berta Vinales has sadly succumbed to injuries," World Superbike said in a statement https://www.worldsbk.com/en/news/2021/Dean%20Berta%20Viales%20passes%20away.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 19:26 IST
Motorcycling-Fifteen-year-old Vinales dies after Superbike crash in Jerez

Fifteen-year-old Dean Berta Vinales died following a crash in the Supersport 300 support race of the World Superbike Championship in Jerez, organisers said on Saturday. The race was 11 laps old when Spaniard Vinales crashed along with three other riders at turn two, forcing the director to red flag the race.

"After a serious incident during WorldSSP300 Race 1, Dean Berta Vinales has sadly succumbed to injuries," World Superbike said in a statement https://www.worldsbk.com/en/news/2021/Dean%20Berta%20Viales%20passes%20away. "The rider suffered severe head and thoracic injuries. Medical vehicles arrived at the site immediately and the rider was attended to on track, in the ambulance and at the circuit Medical Centre.

"Despite the best efforts of the circuit medical staff, the Medical Centre has announced that Berta Vinales has sadly succumbed to his injuries." The race and the remainder of Saturday's action were cancelled.

Vinales is the cousin of MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales and he rode for the Vinales Racing Team. "We're devastated by the tragic loss of @DeanBerta21 following a crash in #WorldSSP300 Race 1 today," MotoGP wrote on Twitter https://twitter.com/MotoGP/status/1441753546467287040.

"Sending all our love and strength to Maverick Vinales and Dean's entire family, his team and loved ones." Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez wrote: "Rest in peace Dean. All my support to family and friends."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021