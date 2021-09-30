Left Menu

Soccer-Ronaldo late show gives Man United win over Villarreal

United, who lost their opening group game away to Young Boys in Bern, had been far from impressive, but a cross from Fred in the final moments found its way to Ronaldo at the back post and he fired home the winner.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 30-09-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 02:32 IST
Soccer-Ronaldo late show gives Man United win over Villarreal
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed an injury-time winner as Manchester United came from behind to secure a 2-1 Champions League Group F win over Villarreal at Old Trafford on Wednesday. After squandering a series of chances in the first half, Villarreal took a deserved lead in the 53rd minute when a counter-attack was finished off by Paco Alcacer who turned in Arnaut Danjuma's low cross.

Yet United struck back seven minutes later with a cleverly worked free kick as Bruno Fernandes chipped the ball deep to Alex Telles on the left and the Brazilian fired home a perfect volley. United, who lost their opening group game away to Young Boys in Bern, had been far from impressive, but a cross from Fred in the final moments found its way to Ronaldo at the back post and he fired home the winner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021