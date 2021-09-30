Left Menu

Rugby-Argentina ring changes after six ruled out for breaking health rules

Argentina named Enrique Pieretto as a replacement for Santiago Medrano and Rodrigo Bruni for Pablo Matera in a reshuffled side for Saturday's Rugby Championship test against Australia after six players were ruled out for breaching COVID-19 rules. Australia thumped Argentina 27-8 in Townsville last weekend for their third straight test win.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 15:24 IST
Rugby-Argentina ring changes after six ruled out for breaking health rules

Argentina named Enrique Pieretto as a replacement for Santiago Medrano and Rodrigo Bruni for Pablo Matera in a reshuffled side for Saturday's Rugby Championship test against Australia after six players were ruled out for breaching COVID-19 rules. Two staff members were also kicked out of the tournament earlier on Thursday for breaking rules by taking an unauthorised day trip to the New South Wales resort of Byron Bay, competition organisers said.

As a result, Medrano along with back row enforcer Matera plus team mates Sebastian Cancelliere, Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, Felipe Ezcurra and Santiago Socino were left out of the squad. Australia thumped Argentina 27-8 in Townsville last weekend for their third straight test win. Argentina have lost all five of their matches so far.

A victory for the Wallabies will help them finish second behind New Zealand, who sealed the title with a victory over world champions South Africa in Townsville last weekend. Team

15-Juan Cruz Mallia, 14-Matias Moroni, 13-Lucio Cinti, 12-Santiago Chocobares, 11-Emiliano Boffelli, 10-Santiago Carreras, 9-Gonzalo Bertranou, 8-Rodrigo Bruni, 7-Marcos Kremer, 6-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Enrique Pieretto, 2-Julian Montoya, 1-Rodrigo Martinez Replacements: 16-Facundo Bosch, 17-Thomas Gallo, 18-Eduardo Bello, 19-Matias Alemanno, 20-Francisco Gorrissen, 21-Gonzalo Garcia, 22-Domingo Miotti, 23-Mateo Carreras

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021