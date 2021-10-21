Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team

German former Formula One driver Nico Hulkenberg will get a first taste of IndyCar with a one-off evaluation test for Arrow McLaren SP at Alabama's Barber Motorsports Park on Monday, the team said in a statement. The 34-year-old is currently reserve driver for the Aston Martin F1 team, who will be racing in Austin, Texas, at the weekend.

Olympics-Canadians competing in Beijing must be vaccinated against COVID-19

Canadian athletes hoping to compete in next year's Beijing Winter Games will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to participate, the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Committees said on Wednesday. The COC and CPC said the decision to mandate that team members must be vaccinated was made with the support of the boards of directors and athlete commissions.

Soccer-Institutional change needed in NWSL after abuse allegations, says interim CEO

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) has agreed in principle on how to handle the changes that are being demanded by players after allegations of sexual misconduct engulfed the league, interim CEO Marla Messing said on Wednesday. The National Women's Soccer League Players Association earlier this month called on the league https://twitter.com/nwsl_players/status/1446958574324772865 to cooperate with its independent investigation after the Athletic https://theathletic.com/2857633/2021/09/30/this-guy-has-a-pattern-amid-institutional-failure-former-nwsl-players-accuse-prominent-coach-of-sexual-coercion outlined misconduct allegations involving former North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley after speaking to more than a dozen players.

Tennis-Djokovic will need to be vaccinated to play Australian Open: minister

Novak Djokovic will not be able to enter Australia to defend his Australian Open title unless he is fully vaccinated for COVID-19, the country's immigration minister said on Wednesday, putting the Serb's Grand Slam record bid in doubt. World number one Djokovic, who is level with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal on 20 Grand Slam titles, has declined to reveal his vaccination status, and said he is unsure if he will defend his Australian Open crown.

NHL roundup: Wild earn wild OT win over Jets

Joel Eriksson Ek's overtime winner completed his hat trick and Mats Zuccarello scored twice and added two assists to lead the Minnesota Wild to an incredible 6-5 comeback victory over the Winnipeg Jets in their home opener on Tuesday in Saint Paul, Minn. Marcus Foligno also scored for the Wild, who have won three straight to start the season. Goalie Cam Talbot stopped 25 shots. Minnesota erased four deficits, including a two-goal hole in the final five minutes of the third period, to force overtime.

Motor racing-Hamilton hoping for a Texan twist in F1 title duel

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have traded the Formula One championship lead four times in six races and Sunday's U.S. Grand Prix in Austin could provide yet another twist in the tale. Red Bull's Verstappen leads Hamilton by six points after 16 of 22 races but the Circuit of the Americas holds happier memories for Mercedes' seven times world champion.

Olympics-Beijing lights flame, to be first city to host summer, winter games

China lit its Olympic flame in Beijing on Wednesday after the ceremonial torch arrived from Athens, ahead of the Chinese capital's hosting of the 2022 Winter Games in February. The Winter Games will be held from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20, when Beijing will become the first city to host both the summer and winter Olympics, amid a COVID-19 pandemic that means overseas spectators will be excluded.

Rugby-United States launch campaign to host men's and women's World Cups

The United States on Wednesday officially launched its campaign to host an upcoming men's and women's Rugby World Cup as part of an effort to expand North American interest and participation in the sport for generations to come. The United States, which was approved as a bid candidate in June, is looking to host the men's Rugby World Cup in 2027 or 2031 and the women's Rugby World Cup in 2029.

Cycling-Netherlands win world title in men's team sprint

Olympic champions the Netherlands followed beat hosts France in the men's team sprint final at the track cycling world championships on Wednesday. The Dutch led from start to finish at the Stab Velodrome as Jeffrey Hoogland, Harrie Lavreysen and Roy van der Berg added to their Tokyo gold medal with a time of 41.979 seconds.

Ailing Brazilian soccer great Pele says he is getting 'closer to the goal'

Former Brazilian soccer player Pele, not long out of the hospital after surgery to remove a tumour, told fans on Wednesday to start celebrating his life because he was getting "closer to the goal." "I suggest you start to catch your breath to celebrate with me, because with each passing day I get closer to the goal," Pele wrote on Twitter.