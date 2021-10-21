Left Menu

Equestrian season starts with selection trials for Asian Games

The Equestrian Federation of India EFI on Thursday said it has started the 2021-22 season with eventing, dressage and show jumping selection trials for 19th Asian Games, to be held in Hangzhou, China next year.The first phase of the season has started in Jaipur and Bengaluru on Wednesday and will conclude on next Tuesday.Col Jaiveer Singh, secretary general at EFI said, It is indeed an honour for EFI to host an FEI events of such magnitude wherein over 75 prominent riders and 100 plus horses are likely to participate and compete in a fierce contest for the podium.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 18:34 IST
Equestrian season starts with selection trials for Asian Games
  • Country:
  • India

The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) on Thursday said it has started the 2021-22 season with eventing, dressage and show jumping selection trials for 19th Asian Games, to be held in Hangzhou, China next year.

The first phase of the season has started in Jaipur and Bengaluru on Wednesday and will conclude on next Tuesday.

Col Jaiveer Singh, secretary general at EFI said, ''It is indeed an honour for EFI to host an FEI events of such magnitude wherein over 75 prominent riders and 100 plus horses are likely to participate and compete in a fierce contest for the podium. ''It will be an apt opportunity for Indian riders to showcase their skills at international level equestrian infrastructure as well as to gauge their competitive prowess.'' ''We at EFI have promulgated a comprehensive COVID Protocol by incorporating guidelines issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Home Affairs, WHO, FEI for training and conduct of Equestrian Events in India,'' added Singh.

Aiming to promote equestrian activities, Indian Army has been extending all possible support. This time 61 Cavalry, Jaipur has volunteered to provide infrastructure, manpower, medical and veterinary teams for helping resume equestrian activities after the COVID-19-forced hiatus.

The tournament is being held over four days with veterinary inspection on the first day, dressage test on the second and third day, X-Country test on the fourth day and show jumping test on the last day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021