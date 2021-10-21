Equestrian season starts with selection trials for Asian Games

The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) on Thursday said it has started the 2021-22 season with eventing, dressage and show jumping selection trials for 19th Asian Games, to be held in Hangzhou, China next year.

The first phase of the season has started in Jaipur and Bengaluru on Wednesday and will conclude on next Tuesday.

Col Jaiveer Singh, secretary general at EFI said, ''It is indeed an honour for EFI to host an FEI events of such magnitude wherein over 75 prominent riders and 100 plus horses are likely to participate and compete in a fierce contest for the podium. ''It will be an apt opportunity for Indian riders to showcase their skills at international level equestrian infrastructure as well as to gauge their competitive prowess.'' ''We at EFI have promulgated a comprehensive COVID Protocol by incorporating guidelines issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Home Affairs, WHO, FEI for training and conduct of Equestrian Events in India,'' added Singh.

Aiming to promote equestrian activities, Indian Army has been extending all possible support. This time 61 Cavalry, Jaipur has volunteered to provide infrastructure, manpower, medical and veterinary teams for helping resume equestrian activities after the COVID-19-forced hiatus.

The tournament is being held over four days with veterinary inspection on the first day, dressage test on the second and third day, X-Country test on the fourth day and show jumping test on the last day.

