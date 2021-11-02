Left Menu

Haryana Steelers launches new logo for Pro Kabaddi League 2021

The Haryana Steelers unveiled a new logo for the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League, which is set to begin on December 22.

ANI | Panchkula (Haryana) | Updated: 02-11-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 17:40 IST
Haryana Steelers launches new logo for Pro Kabaddi League 2021
Haryana Steelers new logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Steelers unveiled a new logo for the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League, which is set to begin on December 22. The brand-new logo, which is a dynamically posed Bhima wielding his heavy mace, powerfully leaning forward with his arm and reaching out strikingly, exemplifies Haryana Steelers' core values of resilience, strength and tenacity.

The logo also captures the action and emotion of an energetic and fierce warrior, be it on the battleground or on the Kabaddi mat. Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik also showed support for her home team's new logo. Always an advocate for the development of sports in her native state, the wrestler, who is an avid follower of kabaddi, says, "Haryana has a rich legacy of producing some of the country's top sporting talent. It is always an honour to represent the state every time I step onto the mat. I am delighted to support the Haryana Steelers as they similarly strive to make Haryana proud in the upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League."

The Haryana Steelers, which finished fifth in the 2019 Pro Kabaddi season, acquired Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Rajesh Narwal, Brijendra Singh Chaudhary, Ajay Ghanghas, Vikas Jaglan, Ravi Kumar, Surender Nada and Rajesh Gurjar at the Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2021 which was held in Mumbai from August 29 to August 31, 2021. The Haryana Steelers retained Vikash Khandola, Vinay, Vikas Chillar and Chand Singh from season 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League in 2019. The eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League will be held in Bengaluru in a biosecure bubble. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021