Left Menu

Soccer-Finishing top of group still the goal for PSG: Pochettino

Georginio Wijnaldum scored his first two goals for PSG, who were without the injured Lionel Messi, but RB Leipzig equalised with a stoppage-time penalty. PSG are on eight points, one behind Manchester City, with Club Brugge third on four points.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2021 07:53 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 07:53 IST
Soccer-Finishing top of group still the goal for PSG: Pochettino

Paris St Germain dropped to second in Champions League Group A after Wednesday's 2-2 draw at RB Leipzig and while head coach Mauricio Pochettino is still targeting top spot he said the most important thing was to advance. Georginio Wijnaldum scored his first two goals for PSG, who were without the injured Lionel Messi, but RB Leipzig equalised with a stoppage-time penalty.

PSG are on eight points, one behind Manchester City, with Club Brugge third on four points. Leipzig have been eliminated with one point from four matches. "Well, it changes nothing, doesn’t it?" Pochettino told reporters. "The goal is to go through. If you are able to be first, then it is much better.

"We will have to play for first position (in Manchester on Nov. 24). The only thing that changed was that we were first and they (City) were second and now they are first and we are second. "But at the end of the day, the goal in the group stage is always to go through."

Ligue 1 leaders PSG next play at Bordeaux on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021