Left Menu

Shoaib Malik smashes fastest T20 WC fifty for Pakistan

Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik on Sunday equalled India opener KL Rahul's record of fastest fifty in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 07-11-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 21:55 IST
Shoaib Malik smashes fastest T20 WC fifty for Pakistan
Shoaib Malik (Image: T20 World Cup's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik on Sunday equalled India opener KL Rahul's record of fastest fifty in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Malik achieved the feat in the ongoing match against Scotland as Pakistan look to end the Super 12 stage on a high.

Malik smashed 54 runs in 18 balls as Pakistan scored 189 in 20 overs. In doing, the Pakistan batter equalled Rahul's record of fastest fifty in this year's T20 World Cup. KL Rahul had scored 50 in 18 balls on Friday as India chased down 86 in 6.3 overs against Scotland.

Malik's fifty is also the fastest half-century (18 balls) for Pakistan in T20 World Cup history. Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh holds the record of smashing the fastest-ever fifty in T20Is.

The flamboyant batsman had amassed 6 sixes in Stuart Broad's over and scored his fifty of just 12 balls in the 2007 T20 World Cup. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021