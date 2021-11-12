Left Menu

Hanuma Vihari added to India 'A' squad for South Africa tour

India batter Hanuma Vihari was on Friday added to the India 'A' squad for the upcoming South Africa tour scheduled to start from November 23 in Bloemfontein.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-11-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 17:48 IST
Hanuma Vihari added to India 'A' squad for South Africa tour
India batter Hanuma Vihari (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India batter Hanuma Vihari was on Friday added to the India 'A' squad for the upcoming South Africa tour scheduled to start from November 23 in Bloemfontein. "UPDATE: @Hanumavihari has been added to the India 'A' squad for the South Africa tour," BCCI tweeted.

Earlier this week, the All-India Senior Selection Committee had picked the India 'A' squad for the South Africa tour. The team will play three four-day matches during the tour. For South Africa, Pieter Malan will lead the 14-member Proteas 'A' squad -- for the four-day matches from November 23 to December 9 in Bloemfontein.

India 'A' squad for South Africa tour: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Baba Aparajith, Upendra Yadav (wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Hanuma Vihari Proteas squad: Pieter Malan (captain), Sarel Erwee, Dominic Hendricks, Raynard van Tonder, Sinethemba Qeshile, Senuran Muthusammy, Marco Jansen, Migael Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, George Linde, Jason Smith, Tony de Zorzi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021