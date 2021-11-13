Left Menu

Soccer-Pulisic shines as U.S. beat Mexico 2-0 in World Cup qualifiers

With the win, the United States and Mexico now both have 14 points to sit atop the CONCACAF standings, with the U.S. holding a two point advantage in goal differential. Canada, which defeated Costa Rica 1-0 on Friday, have 13 points.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2021 10:26 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 10:24 IST
Second half substitute Christian Pulisic headed home a cross from Timothy Weah to break a scoreless tie and Weston McKennie slotted home another as the young United States team beat old rival Mexico 2-0 in World Cup qualifying on Friday. The United States had come out on top in the two most recent meetings between the teams, but the match in Cincinnati was clearly the most important to the U.S. side.

The team is eager to qualify for next year's World Cup in Qatar and put behind it the humiliating loss it suffered at the hands of Trinidad and Tobago four years ago that kept it from reaching the World Cup in Russia. With the win, the United States and Mexico now both have 14 points to sit atop the CONCACAF standings, with the U.S. holding a two point advantage in goal differential.

Canada, which defeated Costa Rica 1-0 on Friday, have 13 points. Panama have 11 and Costa Rica have six to round out the group's top four.

