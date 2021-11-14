Left Menu

Soccer-I moved to Roma to 'spread my wings', says England striker Abraham

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 12:04 IST
Soccer-I moved to Roma to 'spread my wings', says England striker Abraham

English striker Tammy Abraham said he made the switch from Chelsea to the Italian side AS Roma to get more playing time while he looks to seal his spot in the England squad with the 2022 World Cup on the horizon. Abraham had a promising 2019-20 season with Chelsea when he scored 18 goals in all competitions but he dropped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge last season, spurring him to leave in the summer and join Roma, managed by Jose Mourinho.

"It's always tough, moving and going to experience a different country and different culture," Abraham told reporters. "I felt the sooner I settled in the better and started learning different types of football and different styles. I've gone to spread my wings and hopefully,, I can keep up the level of performance I need to stay in the team.

"Of course, the World Cup was in the back of my mind but I just wanted to play football." The 24-year-old has scored five times for Roma and he credits Mourinho's advice to "be a monster" for his solid start to the season, which resulted in in last month in his first England call-up in nearly a year.

"I think one of the things he said was I was too much of a nice player and that you have to show that aggressiveness as you're getting older as a striker," Abraham added. "It's not always about being nice on the pitch. You need that character, you need that presence to frighten defenders and I think that's something I'm learning and getting better at."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021