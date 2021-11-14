Warner scores most runs for any Australian batter in T20 World Cup

Australia batter David Warner on Sunday became the highest run-scorer for his side in T20 World Cup. The opener achieved this feat against New Zealand during the final clash of the T20 World Cup on Sunday evening at the Dubai International Stadium.

Warner played an amazing knock of 53 runs against New Zealand and brought his T20 World Cup 2021 total to 289. Earlier, this position was held by Matthew Hayden for scoring 265 runs during the 2007 T20 World Cup, followed by Shane Watson with 249 runs in the 2012 T20 World Cup. David Warner also became the second-highest run-scorer of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is the leading run-scorer with 303 runs.

Coming to the final match, Kane Williamson played a brilliant innings of 85 runs as New Zealand posted 172/4 against Australia. Earlier, the team from Down Under had won the toss and opted to bowl. (ANI)

