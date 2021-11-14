Left Menu

Warner scores most runs for any Australian batter in T20 World Cup

Australia batter David Warner on Sunday became the highest run-scorer for his side in T20 World Cup.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 14-11-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 22:46 IST
Warner scores most runs for any Australian batter in T20 World Cup
David Warner (Photo/ T20 World Cup Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Australia batter David Warner on Sunday became the highest run-scorer for his side in T20 World Cup. The opener achieved this feat against New Zealand during the final clash of the T20 World Cup on Sunday evening at the Dubai International Stadium.

Warner played an amazing knock of 53 runs against New Zealand and brought his T20 World Cup 2021 total to 289. Earlier, this position was held by Matthew Hayden for scoring 265 runs during the 2007 T20 World Cup, followed by Shane Watson with 249 runs in the 2012 T20 World Cup. David Warner also became the second-highest run-scorer of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is the leading run-scorer with 303 runs.

Coming to the final match, Kane Williamson played a brilliant innings of 85 runs as New Zealand posted 172/4 against Australia. Earlier, the team from Down Under had won the toss and opted to bowl. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021