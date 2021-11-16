Left Menu

Cricket-Asian heritage cricketers insulted and humiliated at Yorkshire, Rafiq says

Former Yorkshire Cricket Club player Azeem Rafiq broke down in tears on Tuesday as he told a British parliamentary panel of "inhuman" racist treatment at the county team. "In 2017 we went through a difficult pregnancy and the treatment I received was inhuman."

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 16:20 IST
Former Yorkshire Cricket Club player Azeem Rafiq broke down in tears on Tuesday as he told a British parliamentary panel of "inhuman" racist treatment at the county team. Rafiq, a former captain of the England Under-19s of Pakistani descent, says he received sustained racist abuse and had even contemplated suicide while at Yorkshire.

The racism row https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-cricket-england-yor-rashid/cricket-englands-rashid-supports-rafiq-allegation-against-vaughan-idUKKBN2I0173 has shaken English sport, cost Yorkshire the right to host England internationals, seen the club's top brass quit, and embroiled England captain Joe Root. Rafiq, 30, said he and other players with Asian backgrounds were subjected to comments such as "You lot sit over there", and was insultingly called "Paki".

"I felt isolated, humiliated at times," he said in emotional testimony to the parliamentary Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) panel on Tuesday. "In 2017 we went through a difficult pregnancy and the treatment I received was inhuman."

