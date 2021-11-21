Rugby-Mercurial France claim landmark victory against New Zealand

France survived a brief yet brutal meltdown to claim their first victory against New Zealand since 2009 as they beat the All Blacks 40-25 in their last autumn test with some free-flowing rugby on Saturday.

Les Bleus, who had not beaten the three-time world champions on home soil in 21 years, ended a 14-match losing streak against their rivals with tries by Peato Mauvaka (2), Romain Ntamack and Damian Penaud while Melvyn Jaminet kicked the rest of the points with clockwork precision. New Zealand, who threatened a comeback with three tries in 20 minutes early in the second half through Jordie Barrett, who kicked the other points, Rieko Ioane and Ardie Savea, suffered their second defeat in a row after being humbled 29-20 by Ireland last weekend.

The home side's stunning performance completed a perfect series for France after wins against Argentina and Georgia, and gave them their first victory in Paris against the All Blacks since 1973, two years before they host the World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)