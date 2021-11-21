Motor racing-Verstappen handed five place grid drop for Qatar GP

Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen was handed a five place grid drop at the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday for failing to respect warning flags in Saturday's qualifying.

The Dutch 24-year-old had qualified on the front row with title rival Lewis Hamilton taking pole position for Mercedes. Verstappen is 14 points clear of the seven times world champion with three races remaining.

