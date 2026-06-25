Blazing Heat Sparks First Austrian Grand Prix Heat Hazard Warning

Formula Ones Governing Body Declared A Heat Hazard For The Austrian Grand Prix At Spielbergs Red Bull Ring This Weekend

Formula One's governing body has issued the season's inaugural heat hazard warning for the Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring, anticipating temperatures surpassing 31 degrees Celsius.

Teams are mandated to install driver cooling systems, such as liquid-cooled vests, although drivers can opt to accept a ballast penalty instead.

This heat hazard policy was first implemented in the 2025 rulebook, making its debut at last October's Singapore Grand Prix, followed by the Austin U.S. Grand Prix. Sunday's race is the eighth of the championship series, led by Mercedes' 19-year-old driver, Kimi Antonelli.