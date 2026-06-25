Blazing Heat Sparks First Austrian Grand Prix Heat Hazard Warning

For the first time this season, Formula One's governing body has declared a heat hazard for the Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring, with temperatures expected to exceed 31°C. Teams must equip driver cooling systems or face penalties. The race marks the eighth championship round, with 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli leading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Formula Ones Governing Body Declared A Heat Hazard For The Austrian Grand Prix At Spielbergs Red Bull Ring This Weekend | Updated: 25-06-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 14:22 IST
Blazing Heat Sparks First Austrian Grand Prix Heat Hazard Warning
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Formula One's governing body has issued the season's inaugural heat hazard warning for the Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring, anticipating temperatures surpassing 31 degrees Celsius.

Teams are mandated to install driver cooling systems, such as liquid-cooled vests, although drivers can opt to accept a ballast penalty instead.

This heat hazard policy was first implemented in the 2025 rulebook, making its debut at last October's Singapore Grand Prix, followed by the Austin U.S. Grand Prix. Sunday's race is the eighth of the championship series, led by Mercedes' 19-year-old driver, Kimi Antonelli.

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