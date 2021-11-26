Soccer-European World Cup qualifiers playoff draw

The following is the draw for the 2022 World Cup European playoffs, held on Friday. The 12 teams were split into three four-team paths -- each with its own semi-finals and final. Seeded teams were guaranteed a home game in the semi-finals.

The three winning teams from each path qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. Path A

Semi-final 1: Scotland v Ukraine Semi-final 2: Wales v Austria

Path B Semi-final 3: Russia v Poland

Semi-final 4: Sweden v Czech Republic Path C

Semi-final 5: Italy v North Macedonia Semi-final 6: Portugal v Turkey

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)