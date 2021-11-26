Soccer-European World Cup qualifiers playoff draw
The following is the draw for the 2022 World Cup European playoffs, held on Friday. Path A Semi-final 1: Scotland v Ukraine Semi-final 2: Wales v Austria Path B Semi-final 3: Russia v Poland Semi-final 4: Sweden v Czech Republic Path C Semi-final 5: Italy v North Macedonia Semi-final 6: Portugal v Turkey
The following is the draw for the 2022 World Cup European playoffs, held on Friday. The 12 teams were split into three four-team paths -- each with its own semi-finals and final. Seeded teams were guaranteed a home game in the semi-finals.
The three winning teams from each path qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. Path A
Semi-final 1: Scotland v Ukraine Semi-final 2: Wales v Austria
Path B Semi-final 3: Russia v Poland
Semi-final 4: Sweden v Czech Republic Path C
Semi-final 5: Italy v North Macedonia Semi-final 6: Portugal v Turkey
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Blinken to meet Qatar officials on Friday to discuss issues of mutual concern
Google doodle celebrates Poland’s Independence Day 2021
WRAPUP 1-Poland reports violent clashes overnight as migrants attempt new border breach
Poland's far right demands strong borders in Belarus crisis
In eastern Poland, a fire station opens its doors for migrants