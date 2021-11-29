Left Menu

Ind vs NZ, 1st Test: Umesh, Ashwin and Jadeja strike to setup intriguing final session (Tea, Day 5)

Team India managed to take three wickets in the second session on Day 5 of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand here at Green Park, Kanpur on Monday.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-11-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 14:22 IST
Team India managed to take three wickets in the second session on Day 5 of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand here at Green Park, Kanpur on Monday. At the tea break, New Zealand's score read 125/4 with the visitors still needing 159 runs for the win. Kane Williamson (24*) is currently unbeaten at the crease.

Will Somerville (36) was sent back to the pavilion by Umesh Yadav in the 36th over of the innings and this brought skipper Kane Williamson to the middle. Latham however marched on and he brought up his half-century in the 51st over of the innings. Latham (52) was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin in the 55th over and as a result, the off-spinner went past Harbhajan Singh's tally of 417 Test wickets. Ross Taylor (2) also failed to score big, and New Zealand was quickly reduced to 125/4.

Brief Scores: India 345 and 234/7d; New Zealand 296 and 125/4 (Tom Latham 52, Will Somerville 36, Ravichandran Ashwin 2-28). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

