Left Menu

South Korea to host World Archery Championships in 2025

The South Korean city of Gwangju will host World Archery Championships and World Archery Congress in 2025.

ANI | Lausanne | Updated: 05-12-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 23:22 IST
South Korea to host World Archery Championships in 2025
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The South Korean city of Gwangju will host World Archery Championships and World Archery Congress in 2025. Gwangju was selected ahead of Madrid, with 10 votes to one.

World Archery said it will be the third time that archery's leading competitive nation has hosted the championships, following Seoul in 1985 and Ulsan in 2009. "The Korean city of Gwangju has been named host of the World Archery Championships and World Archery Congress in 2025 at a meeting of the executive board today in Lausanne," World Archery said in a statement on Sunday.

World Archery said Gwangju has also committed to running archery outreach programmes with the establishment of a promotional facility. The board also unanimously awarded the 2025 World Archery Youth Championships to the Canadian city of Winnipeg, which was the only bidder. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021