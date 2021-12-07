Left Menu

Ashes, 1st Test: James Anderson ruled out due to calf strain

England pacer James Anderson has been ruled out of the upcoming first Ashes Test.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 07-12-2021 07:28 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 07:28 IST
James Anderson (Photo/ James Anderson Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

England pacer James Anderson has been ruled out of the upcoming first Ashes Test. The first Test between England and Australia of the five-match series will be played at the Gabba, beginning Wednesday.

As per a report in Sydney Morning Herald, Anderson has been ruled out due to a calf strain and this is the same problem that had ruined his 2019 campaign. England management has decided to rest Anderson for the first Test to ensure that he is raring to go for the pink-ball second Test slated to be played in Adelaide.

Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday had confirmed that the fifth men's Ashes Test match will be relocated from Perth Stadium due to COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions. CA and Western Australian Cricket (WA Cricket) have worked closely and constructively with the Western Australia Government and Perth Stadium over several months, with the shared goals of prioritizing the health and well-being of the WA community, while providing the best possible environment for the players, their families, match officials, staff and broadcast partners.

Discussions about a replacement venue for the fifth Test match are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

