Odisha to host Para-Badminton National championship

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 16:08 IST
More than 500 para shuttlers, including Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Pramod Bhagat, will be vying for top honours at the Para-Badminton National championship scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha from December 24 to 26.

Para Sports Association of Odisha along with the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Govt of Odisha is all set to organise the three-day mega sporting event at two venues in Bhubaneswar under the Aegis of Paralympic Committee of India and Badminton Association of India.

Bhagat, who won India's first-ever badminton gold at the Paralympics and was also awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, will be the star attraction in the event.

The tournament will also see the participation of Tokyo gold medallist Krishna Nagar from SH 6 category, Tokyo silver medallist Suha Yathiraj, Paralympic bronze winner Manoj Sarkar, Sukant Kadam, Parul Parmar, Manasi Joshi, Palak Kohli, Tarun Dhillon, Prem Kumar Ale, Raj Kumar among others.

''I'm very happy to share here that Para Sports Association of Odisha along with the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs Govt of Odisha is going to organise the Para Badminton National Championship at Bhubaneswar from 24th to 26th December 2021,'' Kamala Kanta Rath, the president of Para Sports Association of Odisha said in a release.

''I thank the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs Govt of Odisha for all the support. I wish the Para Badminton National Championship, 2021, a huge success. All the best.'' Bhubaneswar had recently hosted the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup.

