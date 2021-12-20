Soccer-UEFA announce Spurs to forfeit Europa Conference League clash with Rennes

Tottenham Hotspur have been knocked out of the Europa Conference League after UEFA said on Monday the English club must forfeit their final group game against Rennes following the cancellation of the match due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the English club.

The match was initially scheduled to be played on Dec. 9 but 13 cases among players and staff meant Spurs could not play. A 3-0 defeat will be recorded, which means Spurs finish third in the group.

