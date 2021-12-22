Stopped attending family gatherings: Siddharth Yadav's father revisits his son's struggle

By Vipul Kashyap Young lad Siddharth Yadav, who got selected in the Team India U-19 squad for the world cup, has made his family, especially his father proud who himself dreamt of being a cricketer but ended up being a net bowler.

Siddharth's father, Shravan Yadav runs a general store under their house on a small street of Ghaziabad. "He started playing cricket at the age of three. He used to play good shots and that made me realize that I should send him to professional training. I tried to fulfill each and every need of his cricket practice, I used to shut my store every day between 2 pm to 6 pm to take him for practice, and many times I indulged myself to make him practice. Both of us even stopped attending family and social gatherings, just for his dream of playing for team India, and today he made that dream come true," Shravan Yadav told ANI.

"It's difficult to find a good coach in a city like Ghaziabad, so I did not allow him to play in the tournaments far away as it was affecting my business. One day, I got a call from Tarak Sinha, coach of Rishabh Pant. I didn't really know him at that time and he asked me to send Siddharth to his Club Sonnet. Club Sonnet is around 35 to 40 km away from our home, so I used to drop him at 5.30 am at the railway station from where he used to travel alone to Delhi. One day, he told me that it is really difficult for him to travel like this, so I decided to keep him in Delhi," he added. The All-India Junior Selection Committee on Sunday picked the squad for the upcoming ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup to be played in the West Indies from January 14 to February 5, 2022, across four host countries.

The 14th edition of the tournament will see 16 teams competing for the trophy in 48 matches. India squad: Yash Dhull (c), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (vice-captain), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Dinesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan.

Standby players: Rishit Reddy, Uday Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Amit Raj Upadhyay, PM Singh Rathore. (ANI)

